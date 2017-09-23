Middletown PD asking residents’ help in locating missing man

The Middletown Police Department is asking for resident to call 911 if they spot a missing man on Saturday.

A telephone alert was broadcast on Saturday evening shortly after 10:30 p.m. prompting residents to call 911 if they spot 62-year-old, Newfield Street resident, John Kuruk.

The alert described Kirk as 5’10” white man, weighing 210lbs, wearing blue or black pants with suspenders, and carrying a black backpack and a green “Stop and Shop” bag.

Dispatchers did not have a picture of Kuruk.

The reasons for Kuruk’s disappearance are unknown.

