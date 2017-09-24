Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Stafford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Connecticut State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Stafford on Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to a motorcycle crash on Route 190 in the area of Chestnut Hill Road around 7:30 a.m.

The unidentified motorcyclist died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released by authorities.

