Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Stafford

Connecticut State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Stafford on Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to a motorcycle crash on Route 190 in the area of Chestnut Hill Road around 7:30 a.m.

The unidentified motorcyclist died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released by authorities.

