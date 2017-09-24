Believe 208 5K helps first responders fight depression, PTSD

Runners sign up for the fourth annual Believe 208 5K. (WFSB)

More than 500 people will lace up their running shoes for the annual Believe 208 5K run on Sunday morning.

The fourth annual run supports Believe 208, which is an organization that connects first responders with resources to fight depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Taking the tragedy and turning it into something positive for all our first responders," Trish Buchanan, who is the founder of Believe 208, said.

The event was established in memory of East Hartford Police Officer Paul Buchanan, who took his own life in 2013. Paul's wife Trish Buchanan said he suffered depression and post-traumatic stress disorder from 24 years on the job.

"He asked us to do this in his memory to help others like him," Trish Buchanan said.

Members of Believe 208 work in collaboration with Connecticut Alliance to Benefit Law Enforcement. The event raises awareness among first responders and helps connect them with resources.

"We do peer-support training and anything that our officers need to support them and let them know they're appreciated," Trish Buchanan said. "This is also about suicide awareness, officer wellness."

A 100 percent of Sunday's proceeds will go to support first responders and their families.

Police said drivers should expect road closures and travel delays starting at 7:30 a.m. and until 9 a.m.

The following roadways will be closed or delayed due to the race:

Main Street at Route 5 (Start and Finish) in East Hartford

Gillman Street in East Hartford

Passaro Drive in East Hartford

Brook Street in East Hartford

Old Main Street in South Windsor

King Street in South Windsor

North King Street in South Windsor

Chapel Road in South Windsor

