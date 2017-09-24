Somber night of reflection at Waterford Speedbowl in honor of Te - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Somber night of reflection at Waterford Speedbowl in honor of Ted Christopher

By WFSB Staff
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A somber night of reflection at Waterford Speedbowl for race driver Ted Christopher who died in a plane crash last Saturday.

His modified #13 was on display on Saturday for fans who held a candlelight vigil and shared thoughts and memories with Christopher’s family.

Ted Christopher was enroute to a race last Saturday on Long Island when the plane he was in crashed in the woods in North Branford.

The pilot  81-year-old Charles Dundas, a resident of New York and Florida, also died in the crash on Sept. 16.

A cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

