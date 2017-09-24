The racing community is mourning the loss of a veteran modified NASCAR driver, Ted Christopher, who was one of the victims in a plane crash on Saturday.

The racing community is mourning the loss of a veteran modified NASCAR driver, Ted Christopher, who was one of the victims in a plane crash on Saturday.

A Connecticut race track is retiring the number of a NASCAR driver who died in a plane crash.

A Connecticut race track is retiring the number of a NASCAR driver who died in a plane crash.

CT track to retire number of driver killed in plane crash

CT track to retire number of driver killed in plane crash

Somber night of reflection at Waterford Speedbowl in honor of Ted Christopher

A somber night of reflection at Waterford Speedbowl for race driver Ted Christopher who died in a plane crash last Saturday. (WFSB)

A somber night of reflection at Waterford Speedbowl for race driver Ted Christopher who died in a plane crash last Saturday.

His modified #13 was on display on Saturday for fans who held a candlelight vigil and shared thoughts and memories with Christopher’s family.

Ted Christopher was enroute to a race last Saturday on Long Island when the plane he was in crashed in the woods in North Branford.

The pilot 81-year-old Charles Dundas, a resident of New York and Florida, also died in the crash on Sept. 16.

A cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.