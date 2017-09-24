PD: 2 shootings in Hartford this weekend not connected

Hartford police continue to investigate after four people were shot early Saturday morning near the intersection of Albany Avenue and Woodland Street.

Hartford police continue to investigate after four people were shot early Saturday morning near the intersection of Albany Avenue and Woodland Street.

Police are investigating deadly shooting on Albany Avenue where four people were shot on Saturday morning. (WFSB)

Police are investigating two separate shootings in Hartford that investigators said are not connected.

Four people were shot near the intersection of Albany Avenue and Woodland Street around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second victim is in extremely critical condition at a local hospital. Two others, who suffered gunshot wounds, are in stable condition.

Police said the victim, who died, is from out-of-state and they are working to notify their family.

Two weapons were found at the scene and one of the firearms was legal-owned, according to police.

Police believe the shooting was drug-related. Investigators said all the people involved have "extensive criminal histories."

"These are older people with criminal records still in the narcotics game," Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said. "What that indicates to us is this is a re-entry issue, so people are coming out of prison and they're not having the pathways to success that they need and they end up back in the drug game."

On Sunday, police said the shooting was not connected to a shooting on Friday night in the Blue Hills neighborhood of the city. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead and two others injured after a shooting on Durham Street around 7 p.m.

According to police, in 2017, there were 22 homicides as of this weekend, in 2016, there were 14 homicides and in 2015, there were 31 homicides.

Police said both investigations are "progressing," but no arrests have been made in either shooting. Police said they have "significant video evidence" in the Albany Avenue shooting.

Anyone with any information about the shootings is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000 and by clicking here.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.