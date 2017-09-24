For 5 hours, 8 blocks of Elm Street and the surrounding New Haven neighborhood was blocked off while officers attempted to negotiate with a man who they said, shot his wife and 2 New Haven officers.

Dozens of officers converge on the scene on Elm Street. (WFSB)

Officers, woman, and suspect recovering after standoff in New Haven

2 officers released from hospital after shooting in New Haven yesterday

Two New Haven officers, Scott Shumway and Eric Pessino, were released from the hospital after being shot in New Haven on Saturday. (WFSB)

Two police officers were treated and released from the hospital after being shot in New Haven on Saturday morning.

New Haven officers, Scott Shumway and Eric Pessino, were recovering at their homes on Sunday after a shooting on Elm Street about 10:30 a.m.

At that time, Shumway and Pessino entered a home on Elm Street where police said they found a woman, a retired Department of Corrections officer, had been shot multiple times. Police said her husband, who was identified as 51-year-old, John Douglas Monroe, shot her in the hand, arm, back, and chest.

After entering the home, the officers breached the third-floor door and police said they were met with gunfire from with Monroe.

For five hours, eight blocks of Elm Street and the surrounding New Haven neighborhood was blocked off while officers attempted to negotiate with Monroe. Police used several tactics including setting off a flashbang that released green smoke into the air. Police evacuated homes in the nearby vicinity during their negotiations.

Shortly before 2 p.m., officers breached the home and confronted Monroe, who was hiding in the basement, armed with a long gun. At which point, the responding police fired and injured Monroe.

Shortly thereafter, police and city officials announced the situation was resolved.

Pessino was treated and released from Yale-New Haven Hospital.Shumway was released on Saturday night.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Connecticut State Police and the State Attorney, as is the protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

