342 Connecticut firefighters killed on the job honored

More than 300 Connecticut firefighters killed on the job were honored on Sunday. (WFSB)

Connecticut officials honored 342 firefighters from across the state who were killed in the line of duty since the mid-1800s.

The 15th annual firefighters' memorial service was held on Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks. The academy is home to the Connecticut Firefighters Memorial.

The memorial includes a 6-foot-by-12-foot black granite stone that depicts four firefighters battling a blaze. The names of fallen firefighters are engraved in plaques below the stone.

At the CT State Firefighters Memorial. CT fortunate to have such courageous & committed men & women serving in depts throughout the state. pic.twitter.com/9ldOdkp8tR — Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman (@LGWyman) September 25, 2017

The list of names includes James T. Hemingway, a New Haven firefighter killed in 1852 while fighting a blaze, and James J. Butler Jr., a Derby firefighter and deputy fire marshal who died at home of an apparent heart attack last year shortly after responding to a fire alarm.

LG: Firefighters put their lives in jeopardy every day in service to our communities. Thank you for your integrity, bravery, and service. pic.twitter.com/EDqGMrymQK — Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman (@LGWyman) September 25, 2017

