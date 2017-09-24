Summer-like temps stick around for Monday

The state saw record-breaking heat on the second full day of fall on Sunday, as temperatures soared into the low 90s in some spots.

A trip to the beach was more appropriate this weekend than to the pumpkin patch, and if you headed to either, you needed the sunscreen.

Record heat was reached on Sunday, as highs hit 92 degrees at Bradley International Airport.

“The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for Sept. 24 is 89 degrees, set in 1959; the record high for Bridgeport is 87 degrees, also set in 1959. There is an especially good chance that a new record may be set in Hartford,” Meteorologist Mike Cameron said.

The rest of Sunday was mostly sunny, which is a preview of the week ahead.

As Hurricane Maria stays offshore for now, it’ll be dry and warm for most of this week.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs between 85 and 90 degrees.

Tuesday is the same, but temperatures will only reach the mid-80s.

Showers are possible for the middle of the week.

“Wednesday will begin with a partly cloudy sky, but will likely become cloudy by the time the afternoon is done. The clouds will be due to the approach of a low-pressure system moving into the Northeast from the Great Lakes,” Cameron said.

As of right now, it appears Maria will be between North Carolina and Bermuda by Tuesday and Wednesday, where it could stay put for a bit.

Maria is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday.

Right now, Maria will stay off the east coast next week.

“Mercifully, it still appears that after midweek, a strengthening west-southwesterly flow from the northern Plains to New England will cause Maria to take a right hand turn out to sea a good distance to the south and east of New England,” Cameron said.

Showers will linger into Thursday and temperatures will only be in the 70s.

It’ll feel more like fall by Friday, with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Read the full Technical Discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.