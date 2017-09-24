Person seriously injured in Route 8 motorcycle crash

Route 8 north in Shelton has reopened after it was closed for a few hours due to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Police said a serious injury was reported.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday, and closed the highway at Exit 13 for about four hours.

The highway has since reopened.

#CTtraffic: Rte 8 nb x13 Shelton now OPEN following car vs motorcycle crash w/serious injury. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 24, 2017

No further details were immediately available.

