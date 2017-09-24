Hundreds honor woman killed in Newington homicide

Mill Pond Park was a sea of candlelight as friends and family gathered in prayer, song, and hugs for Patricia Torbicki. (WFSB)

Hundreds of people gathered in Newington to honor the life of a woman killed in her home on Thursday morning.

Mill Pond Park was a sea of candlelight as friends and family gathered in prayer, song, and hugs for Patricia Torbicki, who they said was kind, funny, and loving.

"Loving, just loving. She was one of those people that everybody loved and she was so sweet, just very gentle,” described Pastor Joel Rissinger, friend to Patricia, affectionately known as Patti.

Police responded to a neighbor’s calls to the department when she discovered the 46-year-old body of Torbicki, shot in the head, in the doorway of her Gilbert Rd. home.

Police and SWAT teams surrounded the house as her 45-year-old husband, Michael Torbicki, a former Marine, had barricaded himself inside. The couple’s teenage son was not home at the time of the shooting.

On Sunday evening, the people who loved Patti said they were gathered to celebrate the life that Patti lived, not mourn her death.

"The good thing is and I know she’d be pleased with is, look around,” added Pastor Rissinger. “People are loving each other, and supporting each other.”

Newington Mayor Roy Zartarian said the huge turnout shows how a community can bring comfort in time of sorrow.

"It’s really a sign of the way Newington pulls together,” said Zartarian. “The community really looks after its own."

Police said Michael Torbicki remains hospitalized. There have been no arrests made, but police have called Torbicki a suspect.

