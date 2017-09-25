Shooting investigation underway in New Haven

Police in New Haven are investigating a shooting on Rosette Street early Monday morning.

Officers blocked off part of Rosette Street near Wilson Street beginning around 4 a.m.

Police said they were first dispatched to the intersection of Morris Street and Washington Avenue for a reported gunshot victim.

There, police said a victim reported he was shot in front of 217 Rosette St.

A crime scene was established at both locations, according to police.

Investigators were seen walking around outside and inside the home on Rosette Street. They were looking around with flashlights and appeared to be collecting evidence in black bags that were put into the back of a SUV.

However, they left the scene shortly after 5:30 a.m.

The condition of the victim was not released.

There's also no word on a suspect.

