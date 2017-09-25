New Haven comes together to help Puerto Rico after Maria

The City of New Haven is coming together to help those affected by Hurricane Maria down in Puerto Rico.

Ten people were killed and millions more on the entire island remained without power on Monday.

Ongoing relief efforts will be outlined during a meeting on Monday morning at New Haven's City Hall.

Many New Haven residents and city workers said they have family and friends in Puerto Rico.

Those connections have made the devastation caused by Maria seem much closer to home.

The island's resident commissioner said the devastation pushed Puerto Rico back decades.

Because of that, Mayor Toni Harp, local leaders, public schools and members of the police and fire departments are looking to sustain aid efforts to residents of the storm-struck commonwealth.

A news conference is set for 10:15 a.m. at City Hall.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.