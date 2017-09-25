Missing woman located near Suffield park

Karen Leonard of Windsor was last seen on Sunday. Police are searching the Metacomet Trail in Suffield. (Suffield police)

The road around Sunset Park in Suffield was closed while police searched for Karen Leonard of Windsor. (WFSB/Suffield police)

A woman, who went missing near a park in Suffield on Sunday, was located alive on Monday morning.

A Silver Alert was issued after 57-year-old Karen Leonard, of Windsor, who was last seen on Sunday. Police said Leonard was found alive in the area of Sunrise Park around 10:30 a.m.

Police said they were contacted by Sunrise Park management after Leonard's vehicle was found nearby at Sunrise Park in West Suffield around 8 p.m. Police said it didn't appear that anyone was around the vehicle.

Suffield, Windsor and Connecticut State police searched the Metacomet Trail in Suffield with K9 teams and a helicopter for Leonard on Monday morning.

Leonard's family was at the police department when they got the call that she was found around 11 a.m. Leonard was taken to a local hospital for medical care, police said. Police added that she was breathing and responsive when she was found.

"“Suffield, we were concerned with finding her, if this was in fact where she was…and thankfully, she’s safe," Suffield Police Capt. Christopher M. McKee said. "As far as the facts and circumstances that brought us here today, that will continue to be looked at by the Windsor Police Department.”

Police said Leonard is not known to go missing and the reason for her disappearance was unknown.

Channel 3 reached out to Windsor Mayor Don Trinks on Monday.

"First and foremost we are grateful that the young lady was found safe. I'd also like to express our appreciation as a Town for the extraordinary response by all the community, local and State agencies. Without their prompt response this could have had a tragic ending. Our thoughts go out to her and endless gratitude for all the first responders involved," Trinks said in a statement to Eyewitness News on Monday.

Mountain Road in that area was closed during the search.

"We thank the community for their outpouring of support," McKee said in a statement on Monday morning.

