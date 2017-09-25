Best states for teachers: Where Connecticut ranks

A personal finances website released its list of 2017's best and worst states for teachers.

According to WalletHub, Connecticut ranks among the best.

The state came in at fourth on the list.

The top three states were New York, New Jersey and Illinois.

WalletHub said it compared the states among nearly two dozen indicators, including teachers' income growth potential, pupil-teacher ratio and teacher safety.

Connecticut's indicators ranked like this:

19th in average annual salary for teachers (adjusted for cost of living)

8th in quality of school system

8th in pupil-teacher ratio

4th in public-school spending per student

19th in 10-year change in teacher salaries

12th in teacher safety

The worst states, according to WalletHub, were South Carolina, Hawaii and Arizona.

