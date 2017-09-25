Hartford police arrest man following shooting, robbery attempt

Police in Hartford arrested a man following reports of a shooting that turned out to be a robbery attempt.

According to officers, Delfone Harvey, 39, faces attempted robbery, assault with a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and theft of a firearm charges.

Police said they were sent to an address on Standish Street for reports of multiple people wounded by gunfire.

They found three people with injuries.

The three victims knew each other, according to police.

Police said one of them, Harvey, tried to rob the other two. A struggle for the weapon followed.

Two of the men sustained gunshot wounds to their arms. The third was hit in the fingers.

Harvey also was hurt from being forced through a glass porch window.

The gun was found at the scene.

The injuries were not life-threatening.

Harvey was charged accordingly.

