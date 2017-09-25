Nutmeg Credit Union to hold drive to recycle old electronics - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Nutmeg Credit Union to hold drive to recycle old electronics

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -

We're helping you dispose of your old electronics. 

The Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union is holding a free electronics recycling event next month.

All old electronics collected at the event will be broken down and recycled into raw materials at the Green Monster e-Cycling facility. 

The items have a 100% secure data destruction, but will not recycled on premises.

The event will be held at the corporate office, 520 Cromwell Ave. in Rocky Hill, from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 7. 

