Nutmeg Credit Union to hold drive to recycle old electronics

We're helping you dispose of your old electronics.

The Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union is holding a free electronics recycling event next month.

All old electronics collected at the event will be broken down and recycled into raw materials at the Green Monster e-Cycling facility.

The items have a 100% secure data destruction, but will not recycled on premises.

The event will be held at the corporate office, 520 Cromwell Ave. in Rocky Hill, from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 7.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.