Record high temperature broken for today

Connecticut broke record high temperatures on Monday.

As of noon, the temperature at Windsor Locks was 86 degrees, which Channel 3 Meteorologist Mark Dixon said was just 4 degrees away from the record for Sept. 25.

The state tied the record at 90 degrees around 1 p.m., but temperatures went down to 88 degrees. However, the state broke the record high and reached 91 degrees around 2:45 p.m.

"We should easily tie or break that record with high temperatures similar to yesterday," Dixon said. "To add insult to injury, dew point values ranged from 65-70, making it feel rather humid."

Monday also marked the 16th day this year 90 degrees or higher for the Greater Hartford area.

For coastal Connecticut has a sea breeze, so temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday was once again expected to "be quite warm and humid," Dixon said.

"How hot it gets will be a factor of how much sunshine we see. We'll likely start the day with locally dense fog and low cloudiness. Once that burns off, we may have some scattered high-level cloudiness during the afternoon... compliments of Maria spinning offshore well to our south. If it is bright enough, we could get close to 90 again - this means we could have a heat wave on our hands," Dixon said.

On Wednesday, a cold front was expected to push through Southern New England later in the day.

"In its wake we trend a bit cooler for the end of the week. Additionally, the front will help to steer Maria out to see and away from Connecticut," Dixon said.

To read the full technical discussion, click here.

