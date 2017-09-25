'Curious sinking:' Lawyers blast man whose mom lost at sea

Insurance company lawyers are blasting Nathan Carman whose mother was lost at sea, saying he made suspicious alterations to his boat before it sank in 2016. (WFSB file photo)

Insurance company lawyers are blasting a man whose mother was lost at sea, saying he made suspicious alterations to his boat before it sank in 2016.

Lawyers for Nathan Carman's insurance company said Monday in federal court documents that the Vermont man is refusing to cooperate as they investigate his claim for what they call the "curious" sinking of his boat.

Carman's mother, Linda, is presumed dead after his boat sank during a fishing trip they took out of Rhode Island. Carman also is "a person of interest" in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather in Connecticut.

Monday's filing says Carman's refusal to cooperate is "evasive and not in good faith" and says much evidence is missing, including Linda Carman.

Nathan Carman's lawyers didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

