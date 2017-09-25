Murders and manslaughters drop 33 percent in Connecticut

Criminal Justice Policy & Planning Division shows the violent crime rate in Connecticut and the percent change to prior year.

Murders and non-negligent manslaughters decreased 33 percent in Connecticut from 2015 to 2016, but the state saw a slight uptick in overall violent crime.

The FBI released new data from its Uniform Crime Reporting Program on Monday.

There were 78 murders and non-negligent manslaughters in Connecticut in 2016, down from 116 the year before. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the 33 percent decrease was the largest in the country, which saw an 8.6 percent increase in such killings.

“Because of smart, data driven policies and reforms to our criminal justice system, we have made Connecticut neighborhoods safer than they have been in nearly two generations. As fewer people commit crimes and become incarcerated, we are not only improving communities but also saving taxpayer dollars and allowing the state to better focus our resources on education and social services. The data presented in today’s federal report could not have been possible without the hard work of our state and local police officers, probation and parole officers, correctional officers, prosecutors, judges, victim advocates, teachers, substance abuse and mental health professionals, and community advocates – each working every day to make our state a better place to live, work, and raise a family, and I thank them for their service," Malloy said in a statement on Monday.

Overall violent crimes in Connecticut including murders, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults increased 2.3 percent to 8,123 in 2016.

Malloy says the murder total in the state last year was the lowest since 1969, and the state has seen the largest drop in violent crimes nationwide over the past four years.

“This report highlights how Connecticut’s anti-crime and anti-violence initiatives are working to make residents and communities safer. I join the Governor in applauding law enforcement, the judiciary, educators, and community leaders for their work and commitment. They are on the frontlines keeping our communities safe," Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said in a statement on Monday.

The governor's office also noted the following trends for Connecticut in the FBI’s annual report this year:

The total number of murders fell by 32.8 percent, declining from 116 in 2015 to 78 in 2016.

Rape declined by 4.4 percent over the prior year.

Property crime declined by 1.4 percent over the prior year.

Burglaries declined by 2.3 percent over the prior year.

Larcenies declined by 2.8 percent over the prior year.

