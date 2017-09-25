New Haven officers shot over weekend are recovering

Two New Haven officers, Scott Shumway and Eric Pessino, were released from the hospital after being shot in New Haven on Saturday. (WFSB/New Haven police)

Two New Haven police officers are recovering after being shot while on the job over the weekend.

While the officers are now home recovering, city officials say the outcome could have been much worse.

"One of the most difficult and dangerous calls for any police officer is a domestic violence call,” said New Haven Mayor Toni Harp.

That was exactly the call officers Scott Shumway and Eric Pessino responded to on Elm Street Saturday morning.

A 51-year-old woman was shot a number of times inside a multi-family home.

She told officers her husband, John Douglas Monroe, pulled the trigger.

"We've done a lot to control gang crime, we've done a lot with killers, but we haven't done much when it comes to domestic violence and its really very important and it’s the next frontier,” Harp said.

According to police, when the officers searched the house for Monroe, he shot them as well.

Luckily, the two were hit in the arm and treated and released from the hospital.

"We're going to try to get them in here to let them know how proud we are of them and that we really appreciate their personal sacrifice to this city,” Harp said.

The gunfire set off a lengthy standoff, as SWAT members and hostage negotiators surrounded the block.

For several hours, they tried to get Monroe to come out, even setting off a flash bang and sending smoke into the air.

According to police, at some point, Monroe made his way into the basement, where police encountered him.

That's when police say Monroe pointed a long gun at officers, who shot him.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

The victim, Monroe’s wife, who is a retired state corrections department employee, was shot in the hand, arm, back and chest, and was listed in critical condition.

Harp, along with the city’s Police Chief Anthony Campbell, have put a priority on domestic violence issues, and the mayor says this weekend only highlights that need.

"So we have got to make sure we do more in our city around domestic violence that we provide services to those people in that situation and when we have suspects in our lock up because of domestic violence, that we find a way to deal with them and get them the kind of services they need,” Harp said.

The investigation is being headed up by the Connecticut State Police and the state's attorney's office.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.