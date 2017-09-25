CT representative to suspend compensation until state budget is passed

State Rep. Michael DiMassa said he will not take a salary until the Connecticut budget is passed. (CT House Democrats)

A state representative said he will not take a salary until the Connecticut budget is passed.

State Rep. Michael DiMassa (D-116) sent a letter to the bankroll supervisor requesting that they suspend immediately his compensation for being a legislator.

DiMassa, who represents West Haven and New Haven, said he "cannot in good conscience accept compensation for a job," whose duties he was not fulfilling while in his communities, schools, teachers, and students were not receiving the "financial support they desperately need."

"Until we are able to do our job and pass a state budget, I will not accept a paycheck," DiMassa stated in the letter.

To read the full letter, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.