School bus crash reported in Hartford

Police are investigating a school bus crash in Hartford on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported in the area of Burns and Homestead Avenue around 4 p.m. 

It is unclear if there were children on the school bus, but police said there were no injuries. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

