School bus crash reported in Hartford

Police are investigating a school bus crash in Hartford on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported in the area of Burns and Homestead Avenue around 4 p.m.

It is unclear if there were children on the school bus, but police said there were no injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.