Crews extinguish house fire in Stafford

Crews battled a fire at a home in Stafford on Monday (WFSB)

Crews in Stafford were battling a house fire on Woodland Drive.

Dispatchers reported the fire around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

As of about 5:30 p.m., crews said the incident was under control.

The Connecticut Red Cross and Eversource have been called to the scene.

