Stamford fire impacts two homes, reaches 5th alarm

Crews battled a fire that spread to two homes in Stamford (Stamford fire officials)

Crews in Stamford are battling a fifth alarm fire that has impacted two homes on Alden Street.

The fire was reported a little after 5 p.m. on Monday and reached the 5th alarm at 7 p.m.

Fire officials said multiple fire units are operating at the scene.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported at this time.

