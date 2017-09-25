Mohegan Sun to open new expo and convention center

An expansion is set for Mohegan Sun casino next summer (WFSB)

A new expo and convention center is opening next year at Mohegan Sun Casino.

The nearly quarter million square foot floor space is designed to attract not just the gamblers as the tribe continues to diversify.

"We recognize with the increased competition in Massachusetts opening up we have to do other creative things,” said Tribal Chairman Kevin Brown.

The $80 million-dollar project has already created 425 construction and permanent jobs.

The new facility surrounds the ‘winter parking garage,’ and Inside you'll find a giant convention center, a ballroom and a 132,000-square foot exposition center.

"This is actual steel in the ground demonstrating our commitment to competition in the gaming space. By creating things that are non-gaming, things that are exciting and things that are going to draw business,” Brown said.

The space is being built initially to accommodate the annual Barrett Jackson Northeast Auto Auction which is held at the casino in June.

"We are on schedule to indeed be hosting Barrett Jackson here in our new venue,” said Ray Pineault, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun.

For Connecticut, it means another unique space to attract national and international meetings, and sporting events.

"Bringing in teams from throughout the northeast this is going to be something to really build on for the future,” said H. Scott Phelps, of Connecticut Convention and Sports Bureau.

The Mohegan Tribe has a lot of development going on besides the expo and convention center.

Across the Thames River in Preston there is river walk and there is a 400-acre site that they are developing.

They are also building a casino in conjunction with Foxwoods in East Windsor.

The tribe is moving along on its multi-billion dollar casino and entertainment complex in Seoul South Korea.

