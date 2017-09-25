Second arrest made in Southington bank robbery, carjacking

Lamar McCarthy and Norman Renaldi are accused in a Southington bank robbery and carjacking incident from June (Southington Police)

Police have made a second arrest following a robbery and carjacking that happened in Southington in June.

It started out as a reported robbery at the People’s Bank that is located inside the Southington Stop and Shop on June 18.

A man, who was later identified as 44-year-old Norman Renaldi, of Meriden, entered the People’s Bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money, police said.

After fleeing the bank with more than $12,000, Renaldi got into a red minivan with another man, identified as 35-year-old Lamar McCarthy, of Hartford.

The robbery led to a pursuit on Route 10, before the suspects crashed the car in front of a Shell gas station on Main Street.

Renaldi was ultimately arrested shortly after the incident, but McCarthy carjacked a grandfather who was gassing his Jeep Cherokee, with his wife and grandchildren, ages six and three, inside.

McCarthy took off down the westbound side of Interstate 84 but stopped to drop the grandmother and children off at the Exit 26 commuter lot near the Cheshire/Waterbury line, before fleeing with the Jeep Cherokee.

McCarthy has been arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, robbery involving an occupied vehicle, and engaging in police pursuit. He’s also facing a number of motor vehicle charges.

He’s being held on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

