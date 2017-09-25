Healthcare battle continues in Washington

The latest GOP proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare is all but dead in the water.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy announced he won’t back the bill, along with others, making it impossible to pass in its current form. He added that any rational human being would vote against the bill.

Protestors delayed the start of the only Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican repeal-and-replace effort on Monday.

It was a dramatic scene as police carried out some of the disabled protestors pleading for Congress to keep Medicaid.

The Graham-Cassidy Bill would end both the Medicaid expansion under Obamacare and subsidies for consumers.

It would instead direct that money to the states to use on healthcare.

Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy defended their 146-page bill before the panel.

"Governors are excited about it. They see this as the ability to implement change that is tailored to their state,” Senator Cassidy said.

"If you don't like the healthcare you got you can complain to somebody you vote for,” Senator Graham said.

The GOP has until Saturday to rally enough Republican support for a simple 51-vote majority, but it's not looking promising.

Late Monday afternoon, Senator Susan Collins of Maine announced she's out.

“This bill would actually cause premiums in individual markets to rise in some states,” Collins said.

Murphy won’t support it either, saying it has a low approval rating.

Republican leaders are set to meet on Tuesday before making any decisions about moving forward.

A preliminary analysis from the “Congressional Budget Office” finds the Graham-Cassidy bill would reduce the number of insured Americans by millions.

