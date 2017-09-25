Shoreline restaurants enjoying perks of warm start to fall

Businesses like Bill's Seafood are loving the warm start to autumn (WFSB)

The weather has been just perfect for summer outings, even though we're now a few days into fall.

Businesses on the shoreline said they'll take the extra sunny days.

It still feels like summer and the general manager of Bill’s Seafood said it's been helping with business. They had a long line out the door this weekend.

“Now it's been this nice extended summer. It's been very nice. Yesterday we had like a line out the door all day. It's great cleaned out all the cupboards. So, it was really nice. Really great. Busy,” said Glenne Fennelly, general manager of Bill’s Seafood.

Manager says the restaurant is enjoying the extended summer atmosphere w/ hot temps! Apparently this band plays every Monday ?? pic.twitter.com/lFDXqxxap9 — Jennifer Lee (@JenLeeTV) September 26, 2017

Especially with a slow start in the spring, Fennelly said it’s nice to see the restaurant packed in late September.

Just down the road Lenny and Joe's also is seeing a bit of an uptick in customers walking in after spending the day on the water.

Shrimp cocktail, clams and of course the hot buttered lobster roll are some favorite seafood items on the menu.

“This weekend is definitely an extreme event being this nice and this warm of weather. It reminds us of summer and we'll hang onto it as long as possible,” said Roger Voitans, of Lenny and Joe’s.

Anyone who has plans to go to the shore this time of year, keep in mind it’s now free to get in to Connecticut state beaches.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.