CT woman linked to deadly overdose facing charges

A woman reportedly connected to a death in Ashford last year is facing manslaughter charges.

Police arrested 46-year-old Jessica Hill, of North Windham, on an active arrest warrant linked to a woman’s deadly overdose last September.

According to police documents, Hill and the deceased woman used to work together at CT Oral Surgery in Mansfield.

Before the woman's death, the two had allegedly stolen morphine from CT Oral Surgery and injected it into each other.

The victim was found dead the next morning.

Hill was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree manslaughter.

She is expected to appear in court next month.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.