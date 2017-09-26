Another 90 degree day may be in the cards today

Visibility was down to less than a quarter mile in several parts of the state on Tuesday morning.

However, meteorologist Mark Dixon said the fog is starting to burn off and it will be another hot, hazy and humid day.

"Temperatures should rise well into the 80s [Tuesday] afternoon away from the Sound," Dixon said. "It will likely come down to a matter of degrees, as to if we have another 90 degree day."

Monday, a 10-year-old record of 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks was broken when a temperature of 91 was recorded.

The Sept. 26 record in Windsor Locks is 93, which was also set in 2007. For Bridgeport, it's 84, which was set in 1958.

"[Tuesday] I think the records are safe," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "It could get close, but we are forecasting highs in the mid-to-upper 80s."

In 2017, Connecticut has seen 16 days of 90-degree or higher heat. The yearly average is 17.

"If we do get to 17 [Tuesday], it will be the fourth heat wave of the year and the latest heat wave on record," Haney said. "So that's something to watch out for."

"Regardless, like [Monday], the humidity will be up," Dixon added.

Hurricane Maria is hanging out off the coast of South Carolina and is expected to go out the sea as it heads north, courtesy of a cold front that's pushing down from the northwest.

Still, the storm has sparked a small craft advisory for the coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The surf is also expected to be high.

Wednesday is expected to be warm and humid again with a high of 86 degrees.

"A cold front moves through the region late [Wednesday], with little fanfare, perhaps a few showers," Dixon said. "Behind the front we start trending cooler. By the weekend, we’ll likely see temperatures a bit below average, highs in the 60s."

It's expected to be breezy and partly sunny on Thursday with a high of 80.

By Friday, parts of the state should see highs of 70 degrees.

For the weekend, we dip into the 60s.

"Fall is going to be making an appearance this weekend," Haney said.

Other than some slight chances for rain on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, there's nothing significant in the forecast.

"Much of this 7-day forecast is rain-free, which is too bad because we could use some," Haney said.

