1 lane of I-84 closed in Southbury due crash involving street sweeper

A street sweeper and a tractor trailer were involved in a crash on I-84 in Southbury on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

A tractor trailer and street sweeper crash closed a lane of Interstate 84 in Southbury on Tuesday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, the closure is on the westbound side near exit 16.

The highway had been completely closed for a brief period of time; however, state police said the left lane was open as of 6:30 a.m.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.