20-year-old killed in Cheshire crash

A 20-year-old man has died following a serious crash in Cheshire on Tuesday morning.

The two-car crash happened around 7 a.m. on Yalesville Road in the area of Talmadge Road.

Police said Devon Schmitt, of Durham, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Another man, 27-year-old Matthew Gilmore of Cheshire, was injured in the crash.

That stretch of road was closed for the investigation for several hours.

Police are still investigating the crash.

