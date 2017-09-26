3 insurance companies in Hartford launch hub for innovation for Kickstarter companies

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said establish their first North American InsurTech accelerator. (WFSB)

Three of Hartford’s big insurance companies are coming together to launch a hub for innovation for Kickstarter companies.

Cigna, The Hartford and Travelers have joined forces with Startupbootcamp to launch the first accelerator.

Each year 10 to 12 startups will be accepted into a three-month program and will receive a $25,000 grant, co-working space and access to Startupbootcamp's global network of mentors and investors.

"Startupbootcamp, which is a global brand name in innovation, business acceleration, and entrepreneurship, will be coming to Hartford to establish their first North American InsurTech accelerator,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

To be eligible for the program, entrepreneurs must have a working prototype and have secured startup funding from other sources.

