Hartford's Mark Twain House celebrates release of new book

He's authored writings that continue to transcend time.

Now, despite being dead for 107 years, a new children's book by Mark Twain has been published.

It's called the Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine and it's based on manuscript fragments that Samuel Clemens jotted down after telling his daughters a fairy tale.

The Mark Twain House is holding a sidewalk parade and a news conference about it on Tuesday at noon on the steps of the Hartford Public Library. The library is located at 500 Main St.

Mayor Luke Bronin, library officials, Mark Twain House representatives and folks from the Lincoln Financial Foundation will be on hand.

Channel 3's Kara Sundlun will then read it at the Mark Twain House and Museum at 4:15 p.m.

The book was put together by author Philip Stead and illustrator Erin Stead.

It's about a forlorn boy with a pet chicken who obtains special seeds that let him speak to animals and must go on a quest to rescue a stolen prince.

