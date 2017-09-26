Old Saybrook officials seek owner of drifting kayak

Firefighters in Old Saybrook are looking for the owner of a kayak that was found to be drifting in the water.

A search and rescue operation was underway until officials were led to believe it was simply adrift.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department posted a photo of an empty kayak aboard a boat to its Twitter account on Tuesday morning.

It asked people if they recognized the yellow kayak and blue-tipped oar in the picture.

URGENT HELP NEEDED. SEARCH & RESCUE HAPPENING NOW. DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS BOAT? If you recognize it please call us at 860-395-3142 pic.twitter.com/lNINpJyG1y — Old Saybrook Fire (@OldSaybrookFire) September 26, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to contact Old Saybrook Fire Department at 860-395-3142.

