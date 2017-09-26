Old Saybrook officials seek owner of drifting kayak - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Old Saybrook officials seek owner of drifting kayak

Posted: Updated:
(Old Saybrook Fire Dept.) (Old Saybrook Fire Dept.)
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters in Old Saybrook are looking for the owner of a kayak that was found to be drifting in the water.

A search and rescue operation was underway until officials were led to believe it was simply adrift.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department posted a photo of an empty kayak aboard a boat to its Twitter account on Tuesday morning.

It asked people if they recognized the yellow kayak and blue-tipped oar in the picture.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Old Saybrook Fire Department at 860-395-3142.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.