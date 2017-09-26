Police searching for driver involved for deadly hit-and-run crash in New Haven

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in New Haven this weekend.

Officers were called to the intersection of Orange Avenue and the Ella T Grasso Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located 38-year-old Shaneka Woods in the roadway after she was struck by a motor vehicle, police said.

Police said the vehicle involved in the crash "fled the scene."

Investigators said Woods was once again hit by another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle stayed on scene and spoke with officers.

Woods, who police said was gravely injured, was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she died a short time later.

The police department’s specialized team is investigating the deadly crash. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Police said the calls "may be made anonymously."

