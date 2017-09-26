13 more guardsmen from CT National Guard sent to help Puerto Rico

Connecticut National Guard airmen have been deployed to Houston to help with the recovery efforts, according to an announcement from the governor.

Additional Connecticut National Guardsmen are headed to help assist in the relief efforts for Hurricane Irma.

Additional airmen from the Connecticut National Guard are heading to Puerto Rico and St. Thomas to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Maria hit those islands.

The 103rd Airlift Wing of the Connecticut National Guard were deployed from Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby to Puerto Rico and St. Thomas today to help out with Hurricane Maria relief.

A crew of 13 Guardsmen from the Connecticut National Guard were sent to help those impacted by the hurricanes in Puerto Rico. (Connecticut National Guard)

Connecticut's ongoing humanitarian efforts continued on Tuesday morning as more guardsmen from the Connecticut National Guard were sent to help those impacted by Hurricane Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico.

A crew of 13 Guardsmen from the Connecticut National Guard were left from Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby. The eight Soldiers and five Airmen departed in a C-130H cargo plane headed to Puerto Rico where the governor said: "they will assist local government authorities in establishing and maintaining urgently needed communications equipment that will be used in the ongoing recovery and response efforts."

This crew, which are part of the Connecticut Air National Guard’s 103rd Mission Support Group’s Communications Flight, and the Connecticut Army National Guard’s Charlie Company, 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, will set up Joint Incident Site Communication Capability equipment, which is "capable of connecting local, state, and federal-level authorities together through voice, video, and data communications."

A C-130H cargo plane and seven Airmen from the 103rd Airlift Wing were deployed on Friday morning. The mission started in St. Thomas where the crew will drop off supplies. Then, there will be another drop-off in Puerto Rico. That crew will then hand to Georgia for further orders.

Members of the Connecticut National Guard were deployed earlier this month to assist in relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Additional Connecticut National Guardsmen were also called to Florida to help assist in the relief efforts for Hurricane Irma. Personnel and equipment were called to Austin, Texas in support of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“Connecticut’s National Guard consists of an impressive group of men and women who have dedicated themselves toward protecting those who need it most, including those who live hundreds of miles away and whose lives have become devastated in the aftermath of two major hurricanes,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our office remains in consistent contact with Puerto Rican authorities and we will continue to provide whatever type of assistance we can during this time of emergency.”

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman thanked the Connecticut National Guard "for their ongoing response to the devastation in Puerto Rico."

“Recovery will take time, but Puerto Rico has Connecticut’s support, and we will stand with them throughout the restoration process,” Wyman said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is unclear when this crew that left on Tuesday will return to Connecticut.

