3 injured after crash involving CT Transit bus

Three people were hurt arrested after a crash involving a CT Transit bus. (CT DOT)

Three people were hospitalized after a crash between a car and a Connecticut Transit bus in Hartford on Friday morning.

The crash happened on Pleasant Street around 8 a.m.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows the driver of a car crossed the double yellow line and collided head-on with the bus.

The driver and passenger in the car suffered minor injuries. Eyewitness News was told someone on the bus was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

Police are now reviewing surveillance cameras in the area to see what happened.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.