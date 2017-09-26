Police seek identity of man who exposed himself at CT beach

Fairfield police are looking to identify a man accused in several indecent exposure incidents. (Fairfield Police)

Fairfield police are looking to identify a man accused in several indecent exposure incidents.

Police said the incidents happened at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, on Sept. 5 and Sept. 23, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-254-4835.

