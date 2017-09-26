Police locate missing woman with Alzheimer's from Ansonia

A woman with Alzheimer’s who had been reported missing on Tuesday was located by police.

Brinda Lebron was last seen in the Coe Lane area of Ansonia/Derby, police said. She recently moved to Ansonia from Stratford, and police had believed that she may be trying to return to Stratford.

Police said Lebron was located around 4 p.m. She was safe, police added.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.