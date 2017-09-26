Hartford club loses its liquor license after shooting this summer

Police and crime tape remain outside the Sexy Lounge on Maple Avenue. (WFSB)

The Connecticut Liquor Commission has revoked the liquor permit for a bar in Hartford after a shooting this summer.

The liquor license for the Sexy Café on Maple Avenue was revoked after an announcement on Tuesday.

There was a shooting on the premises of the Sexy Café on July 8. Police said during the July 8 shooting, an unidentified woman suffered a gunshot wound to her finger.

Following the shooting, police shut down the Sexy Café until further notice.

Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian J. Foley said the Sexy Café "has been a consistent source of complaints from the residents in the surrounding Maple Avenue neighborhood."

“While we don’t like to see any business close its doors, this bar really impacted the quality of life for residents in this neighborhood," Foley said in a statement on Tuesday. “We’ll continue to work closely with the state’s Liquor Control Division to bring these issues to a quick resolve and improve our community.”

Officials with the Department of Consumer Protection suspended their license on July 10.

“I want to thank the Liquor Commission for the thought they put into each decision they make, and the Hartford Police Department for their continued cooperation in this matter,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our most important charge at DCP is our responsibility to public health and safety in the state of Connecticut. I am pleased this decision was reached with that in mind.”

Anyone with any information about liquor permits in Connecticut is asked to call Department of Consumer Protection at 860-713-6200 or by emailing dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov.

