More than 100 tires dumped illegally on city street

More than 100 old, dirty tires were dumped illegally on a New Haven street.

Some were stacked neatly, while others spilled onto the Humphrey Street sidewalk.

The city said the problem is nothing new, but the amount is something they’ve never seen before.

"It’s disgusting, you drive by and you see a bunch of tires on the side of the road, it's gross,” said Valerie Landry, of New Haven.

For Lynwood Dorsey, with New Haven's Department of Public Works, the dozens of old tires, are now his problem.

"When I got here, I couldn't believe it,” Dorsey said.

He said they get about five calls per week for illegal dumping, and when he was notified of this one last week, he was expecting to come across a couple of tires, not the roughly 125 he encountered.

"The person that illegally dumped the tires, they dumped them inside of the church parking lot right here, so I guess Sunday morning when they came in for their worship, they moved the tires out of the way so the cars could park,” Dorsey said.

Since the tires ended up on the tree belt and the right-away, the city is responsible.

On Tuesday, a payloader and two dump trucks were out there cleaning up the mess, hoping it’s the last time.

Tuesday morning, one neighbor told Dorsey this is actually the second time, and that it was a gray pickup truck involved, but he didn't see a license plate.

As police investigate, now the city is trying to figure out just how much this is going to cost to dispose of them properly.

It’s likely that cost is what the illegal dumper was trying to avoid.

There are cameras on a building right across the street, but the city isn't sure if they're working.

While police have the case on file now, public works is asking those in the neighborhood for a little help, specifically keep your eyes peeled.

“If you see a truck with tires stacked up after working hours, I’m talking 8 or 9 at night, get a license plate number, it can be anonymous, phone call, because we're trying to keep the city clean and it’s kind of hard when you got someone illegal dumping."

