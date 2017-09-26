Missing Haddam woman has been found - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Missing Haddam woman has been found

Sandra McCarthy (CT State Police) Sandra McCarthy (CT State Police)
Police have canceled a silver alert for a 75-year-old woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.

The alert was issued around 6 p.m. on Tuesday for Sandra McCarthy, 75, who was reported missing from Haddam.

Connecticut State Police canceled the alert at 10:30 p.m.

No further details were made available.

