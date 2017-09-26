Grocery store robbery suspect sought by Winchester police

Police say this man robbed a grocery store in Winchester on Monday (Winchester Police)

Police in Winchester are looking for a man accused of robbing a grocery store on Monday afternoon.

It happened at the Papa’s Grocery on North Main Street a little after 5 p.m.

Police said the man entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded cash. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man was wearing a red Nike sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers with white soles, a black baseball cap and a gold earring in the right ear.

He fled in a small, light-colored sedan with a dark-colored right front fender bearing New York registration plates.

No injuries were reported.

Police later learned the same suspect had gone into the Xtra Mart prior to Papa’s Grocery, but he just walked in without incident and left.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 379-2721.

