Anti-violence procession calls for an end to killings

After two deadly shootings in Hartford this past weekend, community activists rallied people in the city on Tuesday to speak up and help save a life.

There have been 22 homicides in Hartford so far this year, and the city’s deputy chief said almost every homicide case solved involves a community tip.

On Tuesday, loved ones urged neighbors to bring any information about recent killings forward.

Mothers and children and other loved ones of shooting victims rolled a coffin down Albany Avenue on Tuesday in an effort to stop the violence.

“We as mothers, we don't bear you for nine months for you to die at an early age and you know in these streets. There's more to life than the streets,” said Henrietta Beckman, of Hartford.

The coffin rolled down the very street where police say four people were shot early Saturday morning, with one now dead.

It happened about six hours after a deadly shooting on Durham Street, killing one and injuring two.

“We’re losing lives in our city every day and this coffin is symbolic of that. We are walking on this route today to show people that anybody at any time could be murdered here in Hartford,” said Rev. Henry Brown.

The rally resembled more of a procession, and those walking said community tips to police can be the difference.

“How are you going to end violence. How are you going to stop murders if people don't tell what they know? If you see somebody being murdered, we are encouraging people to stand up and say something so we can get these violent people off these streets,” Brown said.

Even after more than a dozen years, one mom said losing her 20-year-old son to violence still hurts every day.

“There's a void in our heart, in our soul and there's always something missing, which is our child, which could never be brought back,” Beckman said.

If you have a tip for police, you can submit one anonymously on the Hartford Police Department's website here, or by privately messaging police on Facebook or Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.