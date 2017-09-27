Record heat reached on Wednesday

Following a foggy start, temperatures went beyond the record for Wednesday, hitting 89 degrees at Bradley International Airport.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said that like Tuesday, temperatures were running above average.

The state went beyond the record for Wednesday, hitting 89 degrees.

Dixon had forecasted highs in the mid-80s for Wednesday.

"Furthermore, the humidity is quite high with dew point readings near 70 in many towns," Dixon said. "This is creating heat index values already 90 or higher in spots!"

A few scattered showers may pop up this afternoon, but most of the state will remain dry.

Then, a cold front moves into the state for Wednesday night.

"It could produce scattered showers, but we certainly need a lot more rain than that since it has been very dry lately," Haney said. "We were hoping some tropical moisture from distant Maria would enhance the rainfall in Connecticut [Wednesday night], but that will most likely happen over eastern portions of southern New England."

A few showers could produce a brief moderately heavy downpour, but those will be hit or miss.

"Temperatures will bottom out in the range of 60-65 by late [Wednesday night]," Haney said.

The week will end feeling more like fall.

The cold front will drop temperatures into the 70s for both Thursday and Friday. Lows for both nights may be in the 50s and upper-40s.

"[The] forecast is on track for this weekend," Dixon said. "Highs in the 60s. [However,] the more seasonable weather will likely be short lived, as we could be back to near 80 by the middle of next week."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.