Bloomfield officials investigate two morning fires

Investigators in Bloomfield are looking into two fires that broke out early Wednesday morning.

They said the first happened at a home at 20 Gilbert Ave. just after midnight.

No one was inside at the time and no one was hurt.

Roughly 90 minutes later, crews said they put out a dumpster fire on Walker Lane.

No injuries were reported there either.

Investigators have not said whether or not the two fires are connected.

Causes for both have yet to be determined.

