Following turbulent 2017 hurricane season, CT remembers Gloria 32 years ago

Pequot Avenue in New London back when Hurricane Gloria hit in 1985. (WFSB file)

From Harvey, to Irma to Maria, this hurricane season has been one for the record books.

It had Connecticut residents reflecting on the last hurricane to make landfall in Connecticut.

Chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest said it was Hurricane Gloria 32 years ago.

On Sept. 27, 1985, the state endured a direct hit from the category 1 storm.

Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London.

"At probably the height of Gloria's fury, this is the scene on Pequot Avenue in New London," Garnett said in the footage. "Sailboats and other boats being smashed to bits along the wharves and seawalls. Parts of the avenue all along this stretch are under water."

The National Weather Service estimated that the storm cost the east coast $900 billion in damage.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.