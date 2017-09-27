Man seriously hurt in New Britain motorcycle crash

A man from Puerto Rico was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash that happened in New Britain overnight.

According to police, the unidentified 32-year-old man crashed in the parking lot of the NewBrite Plaza on East Main Street.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the victim was not wearing a helmet and struck a concrete post and chain.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New Britain police at 860-826-3071.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.