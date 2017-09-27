Waterbury man a suspect in Norwalk cold case

Michael Robinson's murder was featured on playing cards that were circulated among Connecticut inmates. (Norwalk police)

Gang violence that resulted in the death of a man in 2010 led investigators to arrest a man from Waterbury.

According to Norwalk police, Ibo Boone, 30, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Michael 'Mizzy' Robinson Jr.

The case was featured in a deck of cold case playing cards that were sold to inmates in the Connecticut corrections system. Information about Robinson's case was described on the king of clubs.

Robinson was shot to death near South Main and Grove streets in Norwalk on Oct. 29, 2010.

“While a case may be considered ‘cold,’ it is never closed," said Chief Thomas Kulhawik, Norwalk police. "I wish to thank all who worked so diligently on this investigation and to reaffirm our commitment to work to bring some sense of closure to families who have lost loved ones."

Boone was 23 years old at the time of the murder, according to an arrest warrant.

He has been charged with murder.

Boone is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to face a judge in Norwalk Superior Court on Wednesday.

